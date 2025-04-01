Left Menu

ICE Detentions Spark Student Protests and Concerns Over Due Process

A University of Minnesota student detained by ICE was linked to a DUI, not protests. The incident sparked student outrage and political concern over due process. Minnesota State University also reported a student's detention. Officials seek clarity from ICE, amidst criticisms of lacking explanations.

ICE Detentions Spark Student Protests and Concerns Over Due Process
  United States

A student from the University of Minnesota was recently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), prompting widespread student protests and concern over due process rights.

Federal officials clarified that the detention was due to a visa revocation linked to a prior DUI, not the individual's involvement in protests.

Meanwhile, a student from Minnesota State University was also detained by ICE under unclear circumstances, further igniting the debate on student rights and due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

