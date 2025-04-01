Left Menu

Mid-Flight Mayhem: Indian National Faces Multiple Charges After Intimidation Incident

Kolathu James Leo, an Indian national, faces charges after allegedly causing chaos on a flight. He threatened a crew member and exhibited aggressive behavior while intoxicated, leading to his arrest at Changi Airport. He is expected to plead guilty, with potential jail time and fines awaiting him.

  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian national, Kolathu James Leo, has been charged with criminal intimidation after causing chaos on a Singapore-bound flight from Sydney. The 42-year-old reportedly threatened to kill a male crew member, adding to his charges of using criminal force and intoxication onboard, as highlighted by The Straits Times.

Leo's disorderly conduct escalated mid-flight, prompting cabin crew to place him under restraint. His aggressive actions, including attempting to detach a seat pocket and striking a seat, allegedly intensified when crew members tried to calm him.

He is expected to plead guilty on April 22. If convicted, Leo could face jail time and fines under Singaporean law, with consequences varying for threatening behavior and intoxication during the flight.

