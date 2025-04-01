Finland's Decision to Exit Ottawa Treaty

Finland, a NATO member, intends to exit the Ottawa convention, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced on Tuesday. The convention prohibits the use of anti-personnel landmines.

This decision aligns Finland with Poland and the Baltic countries—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—that recently decided to withdraw from the treaty, citing military threats from neighboring Russia.

By withdrawing from the 1997 treaty, Finland, which has NATO's longest border with Russia, gains the ability to stockpile landmines, a strategic measure against potential threats.

