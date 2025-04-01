Left Menu

Finland's Decision to Exit Ottawa Treaty

Finland, a NATO member, plans to withdraw from the Ottawa convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. This move follows similar decisions by Poland and the Baltic countries due to military threats from Russia. Exiting the 1997 treaty allows Finland, sharing the longest NATO border with Russia, to potentially stockpile landmines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland, a NATO member, intends to exit the Ottawa convention, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced on Tuesday. The convention prohibits the use of anti-personnel landmines.

This decision aligns Finland with Poland and the Baltic countries—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—that recently decided to withdraw from the treaty, citing military threats from neighboring Russia.

By withdrawing from the 1997 treaty, Finland, which has NATO's longest border with Russia, gains the ability to stockpile landmines, a strategic measure against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

