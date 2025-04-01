Left Menu

Tourist Safety in Hyderabad: The Alarming Incident

A 22-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by a driver in Hyderabad, India. The incident occurred after the driver offered a ride to the victim and her friend for sightseeing. The driver was taken into custody, and the case amplified concerns over women's safety in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:46 IST
Tourist Safety in Hyderabad: The Alarming Incident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious incident in Hyderabad, a 22-year-old German national was reportedly sexually assaulted by a car driver who initially offered to show her and her friend around the city. The incident took place late Monday evening, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The victim narrated in her police complaint that the driver assaulted her in the back seat of the vehicle after dropping off his friends, leading to swift police action that led to his custody. The woman has been sent for a medical examination as the investigation continues.

This disturbing event has prompted local political figures, including BRS MLC K Kavitha, to demand stronger protective measures for women in the state, highlighting a rising concern over ongoing crimes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025