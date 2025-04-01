Tourist Safety in Hyderabad: The Alarming Incident
A 22-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by a driver in Hyderabad, India. The incident occurred after the driver offered a ride to the victim and her friend for sightseeing. The driver was taken into custody, and the case amplified concerns over women's safety in the region.
In a serious incident in Hyderabad, a 22-year-old German national was reportedly sexually assaulted by a car driver who initially offered to show her and her friend around the city. The incident took place late Monday evening, police disclosed on Tuesday.
The victim narrated in her police complaint that the driver assaulted her in the back seat of the vehicle after dropping off his friends, leading to swift police action that led to his custody. The woman has been sent for a medical examination as the investigation continues.
This disturbing event has prompted local political figures, including BRS MLC K Kavitha, to demand stronger protective measures for women in the state, highlighting a rising concern over ongoing crimes in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
