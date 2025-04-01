Lok Sabha Faces Heated Debate Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha is set for a heated discussion on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which the government is pushing for passage despite strong opposition condemnation. Opposition parties argue the bill is unconstitutional, infringing on religious freedoms.

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the House may extend its scheduled eight-hour debate, as tensions rise between the treasury and opposition benches. The opposition walked out of the business advisory committee meeting, accusing the government of suppressing their voices.

The ruling BJP-led NDA holds a significant majority, expected to secure the bill's passage despite opposition efforts. Critics argue the bill targets Muslim religious freedoms, with key allies like TDP and JD(U) shifting support after parliamentary revisions. The bill aims to improve Waqf property management in India.

