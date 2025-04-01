Left Menu

Lok Sabha Faces Heated Debate Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha prepares to debate the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with the government seeking its passage and the opposition deeming it unconstitutional. An eight-hour debate has been scheduled, reflecting the opposition's push for more time amid allegations of the bill curbing Muslim religious freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:12 IST
Lok Sabha Faces Heated Debate Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is set for a heated discussion on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which the government is pushing for passage despite strong opposition condemnation. Opposition parties argue the bill is unconstitutional, infringing on religious freedoms.

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the House may extend its scheduled eight-hour debate, as tensions rise between the treasury and opposition benches. The opposition walked out of the business advisory committee meeting, accusing the government of suppressing their voices.

The ruling BJP-led NDA holds a significant majority, expected to secure the bill's passage despite opposition efforts. Critics argue the bill targets Muslim religious freedoms, with key allies like TDP and JD(U) shifting support after parliamentary revisions. The bill aims to improve Waqf property management in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025