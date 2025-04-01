Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Appeals to Karnataka High Court in Gold Smuggling Case
Kannada actress Ranya Rao sought bail from the Karnataka High Court after being denied by three lower courts in a gold smuggling case. Accused of illegally purchasing gold with hawala money, she was arrested with 14.8 kg of gold. Legal proceedings under Section 108 are underway.
Kannada actress Ranya Rao has turned to the Karnataka High Court for relief after three subordinate courts denied her bail in a high-stakes gold smuggling case.
Represented by advocate B S Girish, Rao's legal team has filed a bail petition with the state's highest court.
Ranya Rao's bail pleas were previously rejected by three lower courts, the most recent being the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru on March 27. The refusal stems from the gravity of the charges tied to her alleged illegal purchase of gold using hawala transactions. Arrested on March 3, she was intercepted at Kempegowda International Airport with 14.8 kg of gold. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has since invoked Section 108 to probe potential legal violations and financial irregularities.
