Self-Styled Preacher Sentenced to Life in Mohali Rape Case

Bajinder Singh, a self-styled preacher, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court for a 2018 rape case. Found guilty of multiple charges, Singh is known for controversies and misuse of his religious position. He plans to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Mohali court on Tuesday sentenced Bajinder Singh, a self-styled preacher, to life imprisonment in connection with a 2018 rape case. The court observed that Singh committed a grave offense by exploiting his position as a preacher.

Judge Vikrant Kumar delivered the verdict, highlighting Singh's misuse of social influence for personal gratification. While Singh faced multiple charges, including rape and criminal intimidation, five other accused were acquitted. His lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, citing personal hardships.

The case revolves around a 2018 complaint by a woman, alleging Singh lured and raped her, subsequently threatening to publicize the act. Despite Singh's plea, the court emphasized the severity of the offense. Singh's past controversies and his religious gatherings were also noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

