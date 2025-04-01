Self-Styled Preacher Sentenced to Life in Mohali Rape Case

A Mohali court on Tuesday sentenced Bajinder Singh, a self-styled preacher, to life imprisonment in connection with a 2018 rape case. The court observed that Singh committed a grave offense by exploiting his position as a preacher.

Judge Vikrant Kumar delivered the verdict, highlighting Singh's misuse of social influence for personal gratification. While Singh faced multiple charges, including rape and criminal intimidation, five other accused were acquitted. His lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, citing personal hardships.

The case revolves around a 2018 complaint by a woman, alleging Singh lured and raped her, subsequently threatening to publicize the act. Despite Singh's plea, the court emphasized the severity of the offense. Singh's past controversies and his religious gatherings were also noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)