Legal Tussle: Calcutta High Court's Verdict on TMC's Data Protection Plea
The Calcutta High Court disposed of the TMC's petition for data protection, as the ED affirmed no data was seized from Pratik Jain’s premises. TMC sought preservation of potential data seized during raids. Justice Ghosh noted no further adjudication was necessary while also addressing ED's plea for a CBI probe.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court concluded its review of the Trinamool Congress's plea concerning data protection, following the Enforcement Directorate's assurance that no materials were seized from I-PAC director Pratik Jain's office or home during recent raids.
The TMC initially approached the court to ensure that any personal or political data potentially seized during the January 8 raids remained secure. The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, confirmed no data had been seized. Justice Suvra Ghosh acknowledged the ED and Union of India's statements, stating no further judicial actions were required.
In a related development, the court postponed hearing a separate ED petition seeking a CBI investigation into the events of January 8. They cited overlapping issues with pending Supreme Court appeals. Amid assertions of political interference, the high court equipped its sessions with restricted access, following chaos at earlier sessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Rebuke: A Blow to TMC's Data Protection Plea
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.
Calcutta High Court Dismisses TMC's Data Protection Plea
I-PAC raids: Cal HC adjourns hearing of ED's petition as similar plea of agency pending with Supreme Court.
Calcutta HC I-PAC raid hearing: TMC seeks court's protection of its poll-related data seized by ED.