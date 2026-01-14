Legal Tussle: Calcutta High Court's Verdict on TMC's Data Protection Plea

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court concluded its review of the Trinamool Congress's plea concerning data protection, following the Enforcement Directorate's assurance that no materials were seized from I-PAC director Pratik Jain's office or home during recent raids.

The TMC initially approached the court to ensure that any personal or political data potentially seized during the January 8 raids remained secure. The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, confirmed no data had been seized. Justice Suvra Ghosh acknowledged the ED and Union of India's statements, stating no further judicial actions were required.

In a related development, the court postponed hearing a separate ED petition seeking a CBI investigation into the events of January 8. They cited overlapping issues with pending Supreme Court appeals. Amid assertions of political interference, the high court equipped its sessions with restricted access, following chaos at earlier sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)