Court Resolves 46-Year-Old Cold Case in Mumbai With Final Verdict

In a significant decision, a Mumbai court has closed a nearly 50-year-old theft case that involved two unidentified accused and an untraceable complainant. The case, alongside others, was stuck in the legal system for decades. The judgment underscores an effort to clear longstanding cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, a Mumbai court has finally closed a theft case dating back nearly five decades, involving two unidentified accused who stole Rs 7.65. The case had been gathering dust in the legal system due to the inability to trace the accused or the complainant.

This ruling by the Mazagaon court is part of a broader initiative to resolve old cases that have been stagnant due to untraceable or deceased accused. The case, like many others, had contributed to the backlog that clogs the judicial process.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Aarti Kulkarni decided on January 14 to discharge the accused, ruling that keeping the matter pending had lost its purpose. Notably, the stolen amount is to be returned, or deposited into the government account if the complainant remains untraceable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

