Court Resolves 46-Year-Old Cold Case in Mumbai With Final Verdict

In a landmark move, a Mumbai court has finally closed a theft case dating back nearly five decades, involving two unidentified accused who stole Rs 7.65. The case had been gathering dust in the legal system due to the inability to trace the accused or the complainant.

This ruling by the Mazagaon court is part of a broader initiative to resolve old cases that have been stagnant due to untraceable or deceased accused. The case, like many others, had contributed to the backlog that clogs the judicial process.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Aarti Kulkarni decided on January 14 to discharge the accused, ruling that keeping the matter pending had lost its purpose. Notably, the stolen amount is to be returned, or deposited into the government account if the complainant remains untraceable.

(With inputs from agencies.)