Virtual Courtroom Slip-Up: Man Apologizes for Smoking

A man appeared in a virtual court smoking and later apologised, claiming he forgot to disconnect the video. The judge had summoned him to explain his conduct, and he assured the court that it was unintentional. Further proceedings are scheduled for April 21.

A man was summoned by a local court for smoking during a virtual proceeding, an incident that occurred on March 25. The individual, identified as Sushil Kumar, has since issued an apology, citing that he neglected to disconnect his video feed.

District Judge Shiv Kumar called upon the applicant after observing him smoking on screen while the court was dictating the order sheet. Reportedly, Kumar exited the session when court staff inquired about his behavior.

In the March 29 proceedings, Kumar explained that his failure to switch off the video was unintentional, and he was unaware his actions were visible to both the court and other attendees on the virtual platform. He apologized for any breach of decorum and committed to avoiding such actions in the future. The court directed Kumar to submit a formal affidavit and scheduled further proceedings for April 21.

