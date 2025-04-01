Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Solid Waste Tax by BMC
Aaditya Thackeray criticized the proposed solid waste management tax by BMC and labeled the current Maharashtra government as unreliable, accusing it of not fulfilling election promises. He called for citizens to oppose the tax and highlighted the previous Shiv Sena government's tax policies.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has voiced strong opposition to the new solid waste management tax proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
He criticized the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, labeling it as an ''April fools' government'' due to its failure in fulfilling election promises.
Thackeray urged citizens to review and oppose the draft by-laws, which include fines for littering and a user fee for waste management, pointing out that the Shiv Sena, when in power, avoided such taxes.
