Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Solid Waste Tax by BMC

Aaditya Thackeray criticized the proposed solid waste management tax by BMC and labeled the current Maharashtra government as unreliable, accusing it of not fulfilling election promises. He called for citizens to oppose the tax and highlighted the previous Shiv Sena government's tax policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:40 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Solid Waste Tax by BMC
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has voiced strong opposition to the new solid waste management tax proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He criticized the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, labeling it as an ''April fools' government'' due to its failure in fulfilling election promises.

Thackeray urged citizens to review and oppose the draft by-laws, which include fines for littering and a user fee for waste management, pointing out that the Shiv Sena, when in power, avoided such taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025