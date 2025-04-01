Tragic Demise: Man Found Dead in Forest Drain
The body of 45-year-old Tejpal was discovered in a drain near a forest by passersby, who alerted the police. He was suspected to have died from falling while intoxicated. Liquor pouches found near the scene hint at alcohol consumption before the incident. Police are awaiting post-mortem results.
The body of a 45-year-old man, identified as Tejpal from Kalsia, was found in a drain near a forested highway area, police reported Tuesday.
Authorities were alerted by passersby who noticed the body, prompting Behat police to respond and retrieve it. Liquor pouches and snack packets were located near the scene, suggesting potential alcohol use.
Superintendent Sagar Jain revealed that preliminary checks suggest Tejpal may have fallen into the drain while intoxicated. The body has been sent for autopsy, despite initial resistance from the family, to establish the exact cause of death.
