Defence Secretary Launches Special Hindi ‘Samvad’ Issue, Celebrates Govt Transparency

In a significant move to promote the use of Hindi in official communication and celebrate transparency in governance, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh unveiled a special edition of the Hindi in-house magazine ‘Samvad’ on April 01, 2025. The event was held at the iconic South Block in New Delhi, the administrative heart of the Ministry of Defence.

Published by the Official Language Section of the Office of the Joint Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), this special edition of Samvad is themed around “Transparency and Participation in Government Work”, highlighting the Ministry’s commitment to open governance, participative decision-making, and linguistic inclusivity.

This edition of Samvad marks a historic milestone — it is the first time two issues of the magazine will be published in a single calendar year, underlining the growing enthusiasm and contribution of defence and civilian personnel alike. A total of 31 thought-provoking articles have been featured in this issue, all authored by personnel from diverse ranks and backgrounds across the defence services and civil administration. These contributions reflect the creative expression and intellectual depth of those who serve the nation, offering insights on transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in governance.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Secretary praised the initiative, emphasizing that the promotion of Hindi in official work is not only a constitutional directive but also a way to foster inclusivity and connect more deeply with the citizens. He added that platforms like Samvad play a vital role in nurturing creativity, encouraging dialogue, and building a culture of transparency within government institutions.

As part of the celebrations, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh also felicitated the winners of the Hindi Pakhwada competitions, which were recently conducted by the Chief Administrative Office to encourage the use of Hindi among government employees. Among the key highlights was the awarding of the prestigious Rolling Trophy and cash prize to Section A-4(B) for their exceptional performance in promoting the use of Hindi in day-to-day administrative work.

In addition to the Hindi Pakhwada awards, certificates and cash prizes were also distributed to the winners of competitions held during Vigilance Awareness Week, observed from October 28 to November 03, 2024. These events were part of the larger national initiative to raise awareness about corruption, integrity, and transparent functioning in government.

The event concluded with a renewed call to action from the Defence Secretary, urging all personnel to continue their efforts in enhancing the use of Hindi and embracing transparency and participative values in their daily work. The ceremony not only celebrated linguistic pride and literary talent but also highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to a transparent, inclusive, and efficient administrative framework.

The special issue of Samvad is now being circulated across various defence and administrative offices and is expected to serve as a motivating and guiding force for officials across ranks to continue working towards a more participatory and transparent system of governance — in the nation’s own language.