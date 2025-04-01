Noida's Pink Booths: A Step Towards Women's Safety and Empowerment

Noida has taken a significant stride towards women's safety with the introduction of 'pink booths', as announced by Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar on Tuesday. These booths are intended to provide immediate police assistance to women, allowing them to register complaints without hesitation.

The announcement was made at the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate in Sector 118, where DGP Kumar inaugurated 11 pink booths managed by women officers. Additionally, 11 police outposts, 26 video walls, and a multi-purpose building were also introduced to enhance city safety.

The video walls, in collaboration with Yamaha Motor India Pvt Ltd, are designed to assist in collecting digital evidence to aid in the prosecution against crime, thereby reinforcing public trust in the police. Noida's police leadership, under Commissioner Laxmi Singh, has been pivotal in these advancements, contributing to the district's reduced crime rate over the past eight years.

