Death Sentence in Chilling Child Murder Case Rocks Anakapalli

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to death by the Chodavaram court for the brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl in Anakapalli district. The crime shocked the community and led to a thorough investigation. The court imposed a fine and suggested additional compensation for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anakapalle | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:27 IST
In a case that sent shockwaves through the community, the Chodavaram court in Anakapalli district handed down a death sentence to G Shekhar Subhachari, 31, for the brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl. The judgment was delivered by 9th Additional District Judge K Ratna Kumar.

The crime, which took place in 2015, involved Subhachari using a beer bottle to commit the heinous act, leading to a comprehensive investigation. The court imposed a Rs 10,000 fine, ordering Rs 9,000 to be given to the victim's mother. Additional Public Prosecutor U Venkata Rao confirmed the verdict.

The court recommended that the District Legal Services Authority offer further compensation to the victim's family and forwarded the case to the Andhra Pradesh High Court for confirmation of the death sentence. Shravani, DSP of Ankapalli district, noted that the verdict raises awareness on child offenses while commending the investigation team and the judge's decision.

