Delhi Police Busts Interstate Vehicle Theft Racket

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate vehicle theft racket, apprehending a prime suspect in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The suspect, Sadik, aged 35, was caught in possession of a stolen SUV. Described as a seasoned receiver of high-end stolen cars for over six years, Sadik reportedly confessed to acquiring luxury vehicles from contacts Uzhair and Mohsin based in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigations led to the recovery of two additional stolen SUVs linked to criminal activities across the Delhi region. Sadik is said to have operated a garage in Jodhpur where he allegedly sold the stolen vehicles. The operation executed by the police spanned 15 days involving intensive surveillance and assistance from informants. Authorities are still on the hunt for the alleged suppliers, Uzhair and Mohsin, with the probe ongoing.

