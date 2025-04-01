Left Menu

Inter-state Beef Smugglers Arrested Amid Rising Tensions

An inter-state gang involved in illegal cow slaughtering was arrested after more than a dozen cattle remains were discovered on the banks of the Yamuna River. While ten members were detained, others remain at large, prompting joint police efforts and widespread protests led by Hindu organizations.

Updated: 01-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:50 IST
An inter-state gang allegedly involved in the slaughter of cows and smuggling of beef has been apprehended after body parts of slaughtered cattle were discovered along the Yamuna River banks in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta and Uttarakhand. Law enforcement officials announced the arrests on Tuesday.

In a joint press briefing, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh and Sirmour SP Nishchint Singh Negi revealed that ten suspects linked to the gang were detained. However, several ringleaders are still evading capture. The gruesome discovery had previously led to protests by Hindu organizations, who blocked the Dehradun-Paonta-Chandigarh National Highway demanding justice for what they claim was an attack on their religious sentiments.

Joint police efforts and patrols are being coordinated to prevent further incidents. Authorities have also confiscated weapons allegedly used in the illegal activities. Charges have been filed against the suspects under multiple sections of the law, including cow slaughter. Meanwhile, representatives from Hindu groups have urged the government to expedite the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

