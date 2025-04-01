Employee Discontent Brews at AI Engineering Services Ltd

Employees at AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) have accused management of violating ethical governance principles, amidst assurances from the company that no discrimination occurs.

The All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union, representing around 1,100 Fixed Term Employment staff, plans a symbolic black ribbon protest starting April 2, demanding fair treatment.

The union criticized recent policy changes and salary revision delays, warning that unresolved issues could lead to escalated protests and potential legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)