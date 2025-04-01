Employee Discontent Brews at AI Engineering Services Ltd
A faction of employees at AI Engineering Services Ltd claims management's arbitrary actions have breached ethical governance principles. The All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union is initiating a symbolic protest. They demand an end to decision-making issues and equal treatment for all employees, citing dissatisfaction with recent policy changes.
Employees at AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) have accused management of violating ethical governance principles, amidst assurances from the company that no discrimination occurs.
The All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union, representing around 1,100 Fixed Term Employment staff, plans a symbolic black ribbon protest starting April 2, demanding fair treatment.
The union criticized recent policy changes and salary revision delays, warning that unresolved issues could lead to escalated protests and potential legal action.
