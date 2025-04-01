High-Profile Murder Case Sees Federal Death Penalty Pursuit

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that federal prosecutors have been directed to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, charged with the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in Manhattan last December.

Mangione, 26, is facing both federal and state murder charges, including the use of a firearm in murder, which carries a potential death penalty sentence. Bondi described the killing as a premeditated and cold-blooded act that shook the nation, emphasizing the administration's commitment to combating violent crime.

Evidence presented by prosecutors includes a notebook belonging to Mangione, containing hostile sentiments toward the health insurance industry, and plans to target insurance executives, though Mangione had no known ties to UnitedHealthcare. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges and has yet to respond to federal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)