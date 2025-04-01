Left Menu

High-Profile Murder Case Sees Federal Death Penalty Pursuit

US Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione faces federal and state murder charges. Prosecutors allege Mangione targeted the health insurance industry, but he has pleaded not guilty to state charges.

Updated: 01-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:55 IST
Luigi Mangione

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that federal prosecutors have been directed to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, charged with the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in Manhattan last December.

Mangione, 26, is facing both federal and state murder charges, including the use of a firearm in murder, which carries a potential death penalty sentence. Bondi described the killing as a premeditated and cold-blooded act that shook the nation, emphasizing the administration's commitment to combating violent crime.

Evidence presented by prosecutors includes a notebook belonging to Mangione, containing hostile sentiments toward the health insurance industry, and plans to target insurance executives, though Mangione had no known ties to UnitedHealthcare. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges and has yet to respond to federal charges.

