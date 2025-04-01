Tragic Discovery: Missing U.S. Soldiers Found Dead in Lithuania

A fourth U.S. Army soldier, who along with three others disappeared last week when their vehicle sank in a peat bog in Lithuania, has been confirmed dead by U.S. and Lithuanian officials.

The three other soldiers were found deceased on Monday after rescuers recovered the armored vehicle from a military training area near the Belarus border. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the affected families on social media.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also acknowledged the fourth soldier's death, stating that President Donald Trump and his administration are praying for the victims and their families. She commended the efforts of those involved in the challenging rescue operation at the Pabrade training ground, where U.S units have been rotating since 2019.

