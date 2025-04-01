Left Menu

Wildlife Violations: Political Controversy in Turvihal

A case has been filed against Congress MLA Basanagouda Turvihal's son, Satish Gouda, and others after videos allegedly showing them parading with hunted wild rabbits went viral, prompting legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raichur | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, a case was lodged against the son of Congress MLA Basanagouda Turvihal, Satish Gouda, along with his brother and associates, following the emergence of videos purportedly showing them parading with hunted wild rabbits. These videos, which allegedly showcase the march with slain rabbits hung on shafts, have gone viral, triggering public outcry and legal scrutiny.

The forest department took swift action, registering a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. The sections invoked include prohibitions on hunting and restrictions on wildlife transportation, aiming to address the breach of regulations. The case encompasses multiple suspects, with authorities calling it a self-driven investigation.

Sindhanur taluk witnessed this incident during an apparent religious event, where participants reportedly brandished dead rabbits and lethal weapons. Law enforcement and forest officials are conducting an in-depth investigation to ascertain the responsibilities of those involved, including key figures like Satish Gouda and his associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

