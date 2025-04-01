Left Menu

Erroneous Deportation: A Legal and Administrative Oversight

Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, a Salvadoran man, was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration despite a court ruling prohibiting his removal. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged the error, which was part of high-profile deportation flights invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Legal battles continue over his alleged gang affiliations.

deportation

In a significant legal misstep, President Trump's administration erroneously deported Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, a Salvadoran man, despite a court ruling protecting him from removal. The incident occurred amid high-profile deportation flights to El Salvador, as revealed in a recent court filing.

Abrego-Garcia's deportation took place during operations invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, aimed at alleged violent gang members. However, an ICE official admitted the man was wrongfully placed on a flight after an administrative oversight overlooked a 2019 judgment protecting him.

Abrego-Garcia's deportation raises legal and humanitarian questions, particularly given his U.S. family connections and the dubious gang affiliation claims. Legal challenges against the administration continue, seeking to rectify the error and reevaluate the use of outdated wartime statutes in modern immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

