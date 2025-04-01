Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Rolls Out Phase Two of 'Deepam - 2' Gas Scheme

The second phase of the 'Deepam - 2' cooking gas scheme launched in Andhra Pradesh will benefit over one crore individuals. Covering key voter promises, it offers three subsidized cylinders annually. Additionally, quality rice distribution to schools and hostels is planned alongside measures to curb illegal PDS rice transport.

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched the second phase of the 'Deepam - 2' scheme, aimed at providing free cooking gas cylinders to over one crore residents. Announced by Food & Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar, this initiative is part of the electoral promises made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Originally launched last year, 'Deepam - 2' has already benefitted 99 lakh people, with more than Rs 700 crore reaching beneficiaries' accounts. The scheme provides three gas cylinders per year, one every four months, to eligible recipients.

Alongside, the state is addressing school nutrition and illegal PDS activities, launching high-quality rice distribution in schools and QR-coded Rice Cards to control ration fraud. This multi-faceted approach underscores commitments to both welfare and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

