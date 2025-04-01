Left Menu

Algerian Army Downs Intruding Surveillance Drone

An armed surveillance drone was shot down by the Algerian army for violating the country's airspace near Tin Zaouatine. The defense ministry confirmed the incident early on Tuesday, though further details have not been disclosed.

Updated: 01-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:07 IST
On Tuesday, the Algerian army successfully intercepted and downed an armed surveillance drone that breached its airspace, the country's defense ministry disclosed.

This operation took place in the early hours near Tin Zaouatine, a border town, highlighting Algeria's vigilance over its airspace integrity.

Specifics about the incident remain sparse as authorities have withheld additional information surrounding this breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

