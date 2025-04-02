Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Joins BC Protest at Jantar Mantar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend a protest organized by Telangana's Backward Classes associations at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. The protest demands parliamentary approval for a Telangana bill increasing backward class reservations from 23% to 42%. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also expected to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:09 IST
Rahul Gandhi Joins BC Protest at Jantar Mantar
protest
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to participate in a significant protest organized by the Backward Classes associations from Telangana, scheduled for Wednesday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, sources from the party revealed. This demonstration is a part of the ongoing demand for the implementation of a bill recently passed in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, which seeks to increase the reservation for backward classes from 23 percent to 42 percent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is among those expected to join the protest, according to inside sources. The bill in question requires parliamentary ratification as the proposed 42 percent reservation surpasses the current 50 percent cap on quotas. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with several ruling party MLAs and ministers, left for Delhi on Tuesday evening to support the cause.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly, on March 17, saw the passage of two crucial bills aimed at enhancing the BC reservation to 42 percent across educational institutions, employment, and elections to rural and urban local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025