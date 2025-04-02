Rahul Gandhi Joins BC Protest at Jantar Mantar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to participate in a significant protest organized by the Backward Classes associations from Telangana, scheduled for Wednesday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, sources from the party revealed. This demonstration is a part of the ongoing demand for the implementation of a bill recently passed in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, which seeks to increase the reservation for backward classes from 23 percent to 42 percent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is among those expected to join the protest, according to inside sources. The bill in question requires parliamentary ratification as the proposed 42 percent reservation surpasses the current 50 percent cap on quotas. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with several ruling party MLAs and ministers, left for Delhi on Tuesday evening to support the cause.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly, on March 17, saw the passage of two crucial bills aimed at enhancing the BC reservation to 42 percent across educational institutions, employment, and elections to rural and urban local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)