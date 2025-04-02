New York's Early Prison Releases Amid Staffing Crisis

New York state prisons are set to release some inmates earlier than scheduled in response to a severe shortage of corrections officers.

Following the firing of over 2,000 guards who participated in a strike, corrections officials will identify inmates convicted of minor crimes for early discharge, excluding those with serious offenses.

This move follows a prolonged strike, with Governor Kathy Hochul backing measures to address the ongoing staffing crisis while ensuring safety within the prison system.

