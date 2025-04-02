Left Menu

New York's Early Prison Releases Amid Staffing Crisis

New York state will release certain inmates early due to a shortage of corrections officers following a strike. Only inmates convicted of minor crimes are eligible, excluding those convicted of serious offenses. This decision follows the firing of over 2,000 striking guards and aims to manage staff shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albany | Updated: 02-04-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 03:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

New York state prisons are set to release some inmates earlier than scheduled in response to a severe shortage of corrections officers.

Following the firing of over 2,000 guards who participated in a strike, corrections officials will identify inmates convicted of minor crimes for early discharge, excluding those with serious offenses.

This move follows a prolonged strike, with Governor Kathy Hochul backing measures to address the ongoing staffing crisis while ensuring safety within the prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

