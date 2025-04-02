Left Menu

Historic Deal on Chagos Sovereignty: A Turning Point in UK-Mauritius Relations

Britain and Mauritius are finalizing an agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, a UK territory hosting a key US military base. Despite U.S. approval, the deal faces internal UK political resistance and legal challenges from Chagos islanders. A resettlement fund for displaced islanders is proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-04-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 07:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic move, Britain and Mauritius are close to sealing an agreement to transfer sovereignty of the disputed Chagos Islands, currently hosting a major U.S. military base at Diego Garcia, according to the UK government.

The deal, which seeks to end longstanding tensions, has already received tacit approval from the Trump administration, but faces scrutiny from the UK's Conservative Party and some American allies who worry about national security implications if the islands come under Mauritian control.

The proposed treaty also includes provisions for a 99-year lease back of the military base to the UK and a resettlement fund for displaced Chagos islanders, although the fund details remain unclear. The deal's critics, including two islander women, fear it complicates their chances of returning home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

