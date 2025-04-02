Left Menu

Kirill Dmitriev's Diplomatic Visit: A Step towards US-Russia Economic Relations

Kirill Dmitriev, chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, plans to visit Washington for discussions with the Trump administration. The visit aims to strengthen US-Russia relations amidst tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Key topics include international economic cooperation and potential investment projects in Russia's Arctic region and resource sectors.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, is scheduled to visit Washington for talks with the Trump administration, marking the first visit by a high-ranking Russian official since the invasion of Ukraine. The discussions are set to focus on enhancing economic ties.

Appointed as Russia's special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation, Dmitriev will meet with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. Talks will aim to improve bilateral relations and explore economic cooperation, such as joint ventures in rare earth metals and Arctic development.

This visit follows recent communications between Presidents Trump and Putin and highlights Russia's interest in repairing relations and attracting international investors, especially as it seeks to diversify its economy impacted by Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

