Security Forces Disrupt Extortion Ring in Manipur

In a significant crackdown on extortion activities, Manipur's security forces have apprehended three individuals, including a cadre of the outlawed PREPAK-Pro group, police sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The detainee from Aihang village in Kakching district is accused of conducting extortion in the nearby Wangoo Chairel and Pangaltabi areas. Arrested on Tuesday, he was linked directly to these illegal activities, officials stated.

On Monday, further apprehensions were made in the Wangkhei area of Imphal East district, where two persons facilitating underground extortion from transport vehicles in Imphal West's Sekmai area were detained. A seizure of five firearms and ammunition was also reported from Sajirok, Imphal West, marking a significant step in curbing organized crime in the region.

