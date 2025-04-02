Left Menu

Security Forces Disrupt Extortion Ring in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have arrested three individuals, including a member of the banned PREPAK-Pro outfit, for extortion activities. The arrests took place in the Kakching and Imphal East districts. Additionally, a cache of firearms and ammunition was seized during the operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-04-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 08:55 IST
Security Forces Disrupt Extortion Ring in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on extortion activities, Manipur's security forces have apprehended three individuals, including a cadre of the outlawed PREPAK-Pro group, police sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The detainee from Aihang village in Kakching district is accused of conducting extortion in the nearby Wangoo Chairel and Pangaltabi areas. Arrested on Tuesday, he was linked directly to these illegal activities, officials stated.

On Monday, further apprehensions were made in the Wangkhei area of Imphal East district, where two persons facilitating underground extortion from transport vehicles in Imphal West's Sekmai area were detained. A seizure of five firearms and ammunition was also reported from Sajirok, Imphal West, marking a significant step in curbing organized crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025