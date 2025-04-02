South Korea on Edge: Impeachment Decision Looms for President Yoon
Acting President Han Duck-soo urges calm as South Korea awaits the Constitutional Court's ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Security measures are heightened to prevent violence, with the decision on Yoon's removal or reinstatement expected on April 4. Political tensions rise amid impeachment discussions.
In a tense political climate, South Korea's acting leader, Han Duck-soo, urged the nation to remain composed ahead of the Constitutional Court's impending decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. This call for calm comes as police enhance security measures, aiming to prevent any potential violence on ruling day.
President Yoon faces charges of violating his constitutional duties, specifically for declaring martial law without justification. The Constitutional Court's decision on April 4 will determine if Yoon is permanently removed or reinstated. If removed, a new presidential election will be required within 60 days, further intensifying the national political atmosphere.
Security forces are preparing for significant public demonstrations, with foreign embassies issuing alerts to citizens. Meanwhile, political tensions simmer as opposition parties delay the impeachment of Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, focusing attention on Friday's crucial outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Stages Walkout in West Bengal Assembly
Land-for-Jobs Scandal: Political Tensions Rise in Bihar
Nagpur Violence Unleashed: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Curfew
Nagpur Unrest: Political Tensions Erupt Over Historical Tomb Controversy
Violence Erupts in Nagpur Amid Political Tensions