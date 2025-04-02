South Korea on Edge: Impeachment Decision Looms for President Yoon

In a tense political climate, South Korea's acting leader, Han Duck-soo, urged the nation to remain composed ahead of the Constitutional Court's impending decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. This call for calm comes as police enhance security measures, aiming to prevent any potential violence on ruling day.

President Yoon faces charges of violating his constitutional duties, specifically for declaring martial law without justification. The Constitutional Court's decision on April 4 will determine if Yoon is permanently removed or reinstated. If removed, a new presidential election will be required within 60 days, further intensifying the national political atmosphere.

Security forces are preparing for significant public demonstrations, with foreign embassies issuing alerts to citizens. Meanwhile, political tensions simmer as opposition parties delay the impeachment of Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, focusing attention on Friday's crucial outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)