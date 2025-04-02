Left Menu

China's Military Escalation: Precision Drills in East China Sea

China conducted long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea, practicing precision strikes on ports and energy facilities amid rising tensions with Taiwan. The exercises followed criticism of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and coincided with a visit from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

02-04-2025
China's military executed long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea on Wednesday, marking an escalation of tensions with Taiwan. The exercises, focused on precision strikes on ports and energy facilities, unfolded without disclosing exact locations, as China's rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te intensified.

The Eastern Theatre Command's Strait Thunder-2025A exercise saw live-fire drills into the East China Sea waters. The exercises coincided with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Asia visit where he criticized Beijing. Taiwan's defense ministry reported significant Chinese military movement, including over 10 warships and harassment drills by the coast guard.

Taiwan denounced China's actions, while the drills were also condemned by major international players including the U.S. and EU, who urged maintaining the Taiwan Strait's status quo. Despite the military escalation, Taiwan's daily activities and essential imports remained unaffected, reflecting resilience amidst ongoing pressures.

