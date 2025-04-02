Left Menu

INS Tarkash Scores Major Drug Bust in Indian Ocean

The Indian Navy's INS Tarkash intercepted and seized over 2,500 kgs of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean. Through coordinated efforts with surveillance aircraft and a specialist boarding team, the operation led to the discovery of hashish and heroin on a suspect dhow.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant maritime operation, the Indian Navy's top-tier frigate INS Tarkash successfully seized more than 2,500 kilograms of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

This operation was set in motion following intelligence reports received on March 31, highlighting suspicious activities of several vessels in the area. Acting decisively, INS Tarkash interrogated nearby vessels before zeroing in on a suspect dhow.

The frigate's efforts were bolstered by the P8I marine surveillance aircraft and Mumbai's Maritime Operations Centre, culminating in a multi-faceted approach including helicopter monitoring and boarding by a specialized team. This led to the discovery of 2,386 kg of hashish and 121 kg of heroin, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

