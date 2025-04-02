Left Menu

Pre-Conditions Set for Peace Talks in Ethnic Conflict

Ahead of peace talks between Kuki Zo and Meitei groups, the Kuki leadership has outlined three pre-conditions: restricted movement between communities, a six-month ceasefire, and a meaningful dialogue process. Ethnic violence has resulted in over 250 deaths and homelessness since May 2023, prompting central government intervention.

In anticipation of the April 5 peace talks between Kuki Zo and Meitei groups, the Kuki leadership has established three key pre-conditions. These include the restriction of movement between the communities, a halt in hostilities for at least six months, and the initiation of a structured dialogue.

Henlianthang Thanglet, chairman of the Kuki Zo Council, confirmed the conditions following a consultation led by the Committee on Tribal Unity in Kangpokpi. The Ministry of Home Affairs has scheduled a meeting between the two groups in New Delhi.

Ethnic violence, triggered by the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status, has left more than 250 dead and thousands homeless, forcing the central government to impose President’s rule and call for negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

