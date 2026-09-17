U.S. Sanctions on Russia: Peace Talk Hurdles

In a recent statement, the Kremlin indicated that upcoming U.S. sanctions against Russia are likely to hamper peace negotiations regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a comprehensive sanctions package, aiming to heighten economic pressure on Russia amid its issues with Ukraine. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill shortly.

This measure targets Russia's energy and defense sectors and could impose significant tariffs on several countries, risking diplomatic tensions, especially with India.