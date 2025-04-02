Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Challenges Waqf Amendments: A Battle for Religious Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged PM Modi to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, arguing it undermines minority rights. Amendments could weaken Waqf Boards, harm Muslim interests, and affect religious endowments. The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the Bill, seeking its withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:12 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, claiming it undermines constitutional protections for minorities.

The bill proposes modifications that, according to Stalin, threaten to weaken the authority of Waqf Boards and interfere with the Muslim community's management of religious properties. He highlighted inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards as a significant concern.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly recently passed a resolution calling for the bill's withdrawal, asserting that current Waqf Act provisions adequately protect Waqf interests, making such amendments unnecessary.

