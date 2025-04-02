Public Grievance Redressal: A 2024 Success Story

In 2024, the Indian government successfully redressed approximately 26.45 lakh of the 29 lakh public grievances filed through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh's report to the Lok Sabha. This marks an annual high, with a staggering 90.5% of complaints addressed.

The comprehensive guidelines issued by the government focus on integrating various grievance platforms, establishing grievance cells, appointing nodal officers, and performing root cause analyses. These guidelines also incorporate an expedited resolution timeframe of 21 days, improved escalation processes, and feedback-driven adjustments.

The redressal efforts are part of a special campaign focusing on institutionalizing cleanliness and reducing office pendency, resulting in the disposal of approximately 5.55 lakh grievances and appeals. As of February 28, 2025, only 63.86% of grievances are pending for less than 21 days.

