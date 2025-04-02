SA’s Satellite Communication Strategy: Boosting Employment and Digital Inclusion

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, recently underscored the transformative power of internet connectivity in enhancing employment, access to education, healthcare, and services delivery. She highlighted how improved internet access can revolutionize industries like agriculture, mobility, and banking, driving greater economic growth.

Speaking in a parliamentary session, Gina referred to a study across 14 countries that demonstrated how expanding 3G coverage by 10 percentage points increased employment rates by 2.1 percentage points, affirming the positive relationship between internet connectivity and job creation. The Deputy Minister’s comments were made during a joint session of Parliament’s Portfolio Committees on Communications and Digital Technologies, and Science, Technology and Innovation, which also featured the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele.

As part of their shared commitment to improving South Africa’s digital landscape, the Departments of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) are spearheading the development of a groundbreaking satellite communication strategy. This strategy aims to establish a domestically owned satellite system, providing South Africa with affordable, reliable, and secure communication infrastructure, critical for digital inclusivity, economic growth, and enhanced services such as e-government, telemedicine, and rural telephony.

Over the past three years, the DCDT, DSTI, and their associated entities, including Sentech and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), have collaborated on the strategy’s development. This collaborative effort has already seen significant progress, with the strategy receiving sign-off from the Presidency following the completion of the Social Economic Impact Assessment System (SEIAS) process. Moving forward, the next steps involve further consultations across various government clusters, public engagement, and eventual approval from the Cabinet.

While progress has been made, committee members stressed the urgency of implementing the strategy and ensuring gender representativity in its development. The Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation’s Chairperson, Tsakani Shiviti, emphasized the importance of timely execution, and the hope that quarterly reports on the strategy would incentivize both departments to push forward with the final Cabinet approval.

Dr. Tinyiko Ngobeni, Acting Deputy Director-General at the DCDT, indicated that the satellite strategy is in its final stages and will soon be presented to Cabinet for approval, which will allow for public comments and feedback. In addition to public consultation, a national workshop will also be organized to address specific concerns and dive deeper into the practical aspects of the strategy.

The DSTI pointed out that South Africa currently spends a significant amount—approximately R100 billion annually—on foreign communication service providers. In contrast, the development of a domestically owned satellite system would only require an initial capital investment of about R6 billion. This illustrates the potential for substantial cost savings and economic self-sufficiency over the long term, particularly as the satellite system could serve the country for up to 20 years.

Beyond cost savings, the strategy also aligns with the country’s national security and sovereignty objectives. A domestically owned satellite system would not only reduce dependence on international communication providers but also ensure critical communication infrastructure remains under South Africa’s control. The satellite will be managed by a national organization through a strategic partnership with an international satellite fleet operator, ensuring that South Africa maintains full sovereignty over its communication infrastructure.

The launch of the satellite industry in South Africa also holds tremendous potential for skills development, industrial growth, and job creation. As the satellite system is developed and launched, South Africa will see the emergence of a skilled workforce, with opportunities in design, construction, operation, and maintenance. The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation emphasized that the satellite industry will drive sustainable, high-skilled jobs and foster the growth of South Africa's local space industry.

SANSA, with its considerable experience in satellite operations, is expected to play a central role in the implementation and operationalization of the strategy. The agency’s involvement will ensure that South Africa leverages its existing knowledge and infrastructure to support the development of the satellite communication system.

This ambitious initiative highlights the government’s broader commitment to creating a digitally inclusive society. A society where all South Africans—regardless of their location—have access to reliable and affordable communication services, contributing to the country’s economic development and socio-economic transformation.

With a domestic satellite system on the horizon, South Africa is poised to emerge as a leader in digital inclusion and satellite communications in Africa. Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and targeted investments, the country will not only improve its digital infrastructure but also harness the potential of the internet and satellite technology to create jobs, enhance national security, and drive future growth. The strategy is set to transform South Africa’s communication landscape for the benefit of its citizens and the nation as a whole.