Akhilesh Yadav Slams Waqf Amendment Bill as Communal Polarisation Tool
Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, accusing it of fostering polarisation and harming India's secular image. He alleges the bill targets BJP's diminishing vote bank and distracts from serious issues like China's land capture. Government aims for better Waqf property management.
In a fiery debate in the Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, denounced the Waqf Amendment Bill, arguing it serves to polarize the nation and tarnish its secular credentials. Yadav voiced concerns that the bill is primarily a tactic to invigorate the BJP's waning electoral support.
According to Yadav, some members publicly backing the bill privately oppose it. He claimed the bill is a diversion from pressing concerns like China's alleged land capture and criticized it as a ploy to manage declining votes in Uttar Pradesh.
While the government defends the bill’s intention to enhance the management of Waqf properties, Yadav believes it jeopardizes the rights of Muslim communities and undermines democracy. He urged the government to ensure Waqf lands are protected from misuse.
