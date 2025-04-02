Akhilesh Yadav Slams Waqf Amendment Bill as Communal Polarisation Tool

In a fiery debate in the Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, denounced the Waqf Amendment Bill, arguing it serves to polarize the nation and tarnish its secular credentials. Yadav voiced concerns that the bill is primarily a tactic to invigorate the BJP's waning electoral support.

According to Yadav, some members publicly backing the bill privately oppose it. He claimed the bill is a diversion from pressing concerns like China's alleged land capture and criticized it as a ploy to manage declining votes in Uttar Pradesh.

While the government defends the bill’s intention to enhance the management of Waqf properties, Yadav believes it jeopardizes the rights of Muslim communities and undermines democracy. He urged the government to ensure Waqf lands are protected from misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)