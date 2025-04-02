Netanyahu Faces ICC Warrants Amid Controversial Hungary Visit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defies International Criminal Court arrest warrants over alleged war crimes in Gaza during his visit to Hungary. While the ICC demands his arrest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledges not to comply. The visit highlights ongoing controversies surrounding Netanyahu's political actions and Israel's military operations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began a contentious four-day visit to Hungary, defying a standing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) concerning suspected war crimes in Gaza.
Despite the ICC's ruling, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made it clear that his nation would not enforce the warrant. Netanyahu is slated to meet with Orban, with a press conference scheduled for later in the visit.
This trip marks only Netanyahu's second after the ICC issued warrants for his arrest and that of former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The warrants, which Israel claims are politically motivated, have triggered worldwide protests and parallel legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
