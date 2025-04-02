Meta Faces Substantial Fine Over Turkish Content Restrictions

Meta has received a significant penalty for defying the Turkish government's calls to limit content on Facebook and Instagram. This action comes amid efforts by President Erdogan's administration to silence opposition voices on social media, especially following protests triggered by Istanbul's mayor's arrest.

"We challenged the Turkish government's orders to restrict content that holds public interest, resulting in a substantial fine," Meta stated. The exact amount of the fine remains undisclosed, and Meta refrained from detailing the content involved. The Turkish government's restrictive measures pose serious threats to freedom of expression, Meta added.

Recently, the Turkish government has intensified its grip on social media companies. Following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19, platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook faced blockades, affecting hundreds of accounts linked to journalists, media groups, and civil societies. Many have faced arrests for expressing support for the protests online.

