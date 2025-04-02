Unified Fight Against Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Tashi Rabstan, has called for a unified approach to combating the drug problem in the region. He spoke at a seminar organized by the J-K High Court Bar Association Jammu, in collaboration with the Criminologists Society of J-K, stressing the need for involvement from the legal community.

Justice Rabstan underscored the importance of new criminal laws in deterring drug-related offenses. He shared strategies from his experience as the chairperson of the State Legal Services Authority, which includes educational initiatives like 'nukkad nataks' and panel discussions to raise awareness among students.

High Court Judge Sanjeev Kumar identified the two main culprits in drug abuse - the users and the suppliers, suggesting rehabilitation for victims and punitive measures for suppliers. Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, president of the Criminologists Society, called for senior judiciary support to more effectively address the issue.

