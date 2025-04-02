Left Menu

Indian National Sentenced for In-Flight Molestations

Balasubramanian Ramesh, a 73-year-old Indian national, was sentenced to nine months in prison for molesting four female cabin crew on a Singapore Airlines flight from the US. He pleaded guilty to four counts of molestation, and three additional charges were considered. His defense argued no skin-to-skin contact occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:10 IST
Indian National Sentenced for In-Flight Molestations
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A 73-year-old Indian man, Balasubramanian Ramesh, was sentenced to nine months in prison for molesting four female cabin crew members on a Singapore Airlines flight from the US to Singapore.

The former bank manager pleaded guilty to four counts of molestation, with additional charges considered. The offenses occurred over a 14-hour flight, and he was arrested upon landing.

The court hearing saw the Deputy Public Prosecutor request a longer sentence, whereas defense counsel argued for leniency, citing the lack of skin-to-skin contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025