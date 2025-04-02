Indian National Sentenced for In-Flight Molestations
Balasubramanian Ramesh, a 73-year-old Indian national, was sentenced to nine months in prison for molesting four female cabin crew on a Singapore Airlines flight from the US. He pleaded guilty to four counts of molestation, and three additional charges were considered. His defense argued no skin-to-skin contact occurred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
A 73-year-old Indian man, Balasubramanian Ramesh, was sentenced to nine months in prison for molesting four female cabin crew members on a Singapore Airlines flight from the US to Singapore.
The former bank manager pleaded guilty to four counts of molestation, with additional charges considered. The offenses occurred over a 14-hour flight, and he was arrested upon landing.
The court hearing saw the Deputy Public Prosecutor request a longer sentence, whereas defense counsel argued for leniency, citing the lack of skin-to-skin contact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement