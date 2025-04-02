Spanish Prosecutors to Appeal Dani Alves' Acquittal

Spanish state prosecutors announced plans to appeal the acquittal of soccer player Dani Alves on rape charges, a move that could potentially bring the case before the country's Supreme Court.

The appeal follows an appeals court's decision to overturn Alves' previous conviction, which was delivered by a lower court last year in Barcelona.

Alves, a former Brazil and Barcelona defender, spent 14 months in jail after his 2022 arrest related to allegations of rape at a Barcelona nightclub. He was initially sentenced to four years and six months in prison but continues to deny any wrongdoing.

