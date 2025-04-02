Spanish Prosecutors to Appeal Dani Alves' Acquittal
Spanish state prosecutors plan to appeal the acquittal of soccer player Dani Alves on rape charges. The decision could see the case escalate to the Supreme Court, following an appeals court's recent ruling to overturn Alves' previous conviction by a lower court.
Spanish state prosecutors announced plans to appeal the acquittal of soccer player Dani Alves on rape charges, a move that could potentially bring the case before the country's Supreme Court.
The appeal follows an appeals court's decision to overturn Alves' previous conviction, which was delivered by a lower court last year in Barcelona.
Alves, a former Brazil and Barcelona defender, spent 14 months in jail after his 2022 arrest related to allegations of rape at a Barcelona nightclub. He was initially sentenced to four years and six months in prison but continues to deny any wrongdoing.
