LJP Supports Waqf Bill for Transparency, Faces Criticism

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has endorsed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting its aim for transparency and accountability while facing opposition backlash. Party MP Arun Bharti highlighted the bill's focus beyond religious aspects to also address social and financial dimensions, calling for a comprehensive debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:18 IST
LJP Supports Waqf Bill for Transparency, Faces Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political move, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) announced its support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasizing its objective to bring transparency and accountability to the management of Waqf properties across India. The bill, the party insists, is not aimed at undermining any religion but at ensuring the welfare of the Muslim community through better governance.

LJP MP Arun Bharti, during the Lok Sabha debate, accused opposition factions of misrepresenting the bill as a religious issue, overshadowing its broader social, legal, and financial implications. Bharti believes the opposition's tactics aim to sway Muslim voters by instilling unjustified fear over the potential loss of religious assets.

Bharti cited international examples like Singapore and several Muslim-majority countries that have successfully reformed Waqf management practices. He called for India to steer similar reforms to aid the socio-economic upliftment of backward and poor Muslim communities, urging for a thorough review by a parliamentary committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

