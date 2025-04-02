Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill Amidst Political Tensions

Maharashtra officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to reform Waqf property management for transparency and development. The opposition criticizes it as a ploy to hand land to industrialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:25 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has endorsed the recent introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, labeling it a forward-thinking initiative vital for the future of Waqf properties.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a Shiv Sena leader, also championed the bill, emphasizing its intended benefits for the Muslim community. He argued that it removes past wrongdoings and ensures women's representation on Waqf Boards.

Conversely, the opposition criticized the bill, with Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal particularly accusing the BJP of planning to reallocate Waqf lands to industrialists under the guise of reform, sparking a heated political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

