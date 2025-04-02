Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill Amidst Political Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has endorsed the recent introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, labeling it a forward-thinking initiative vital for the future of Waqf properties.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a Shiv Sena leader, also championed the bill, emphasizing its intended benefits for the Muslim community. He argued that it removes past wrongdoings and ensures women's representation on Waqf Boards.

Conversely, the opposition criticized the bill, with Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal particularly accusing the BJP of planning to reallocate Waqf lands to industrialists under the guise of reform, sparking a heated political debate.

