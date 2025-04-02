Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate

The Waqf Amendment Bill, recently introduced by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, has stirred significant political debate. While the government argues the bill enhances transparency and modernizes Waqf property management, critics, including Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, claim it threatens religious freedom and distracts from pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.

The bill, argued by supporters to empower the poor and women within the Muslim community, has been met with accusations from opposition parties, suggesting it promotes division. Prominent politicians like Rajesh Thakur have voiced concerns about the lack of stakeholder consultation and potential motivations behind the bill.

Saryu Roy, among others, defends the bill as a measure towards ending appeasement policies, contending it will foster national harmony. As discussions intensify, the future of the Waqf Amendment Bill remains a pivotal point of contention within India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)