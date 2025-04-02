Left Menu

India's Immigration Bill: A New Era of Regulation

The Rajya Sabha approved the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, marking a significant step in regulating foreign entry and stay in India. Key provisions include penalties for forged documents and the monitoring of foreign nationals. The Bill replaces four existing laws to streamline immigration processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:02 IST
The Rajya Sabha has given its nod to the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, paving the way for enhanced regulation of immigration into India. This legislation aims to consolidate and simplify existing laws, replacing four previous acts, and introduces stringent penalties for forged passports and visas.

The Bill mandates comprehensive monitoring of foreigners in India and ensures mandatory reporting by establishments such as hotels and universities. It also grants the central government the power to control premises frequented by foreigners, ensuring robust oversight of immigration practices.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, emphasized the necessity of the Bill for maintaining India's security and advancing its educational and economic systems. Opposition to the Bill prompted a walkout by Congress and TMC members, but the government remains firm on its stance to combat illegal immigration and enhance national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

