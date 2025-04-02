Myanmar Military Declares Ceasefire Amid Earthquake Recovery

In response to the recent calamity, Myanmar's military government has declared a temporary ceasefire, effective from April 2 to April 22. The decision comes in the wake of a devastating earthquake that rattled the nation, resulting in numerous casualties and extensive damage.

The state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Wednesday that this truce aims to facilitate the much-needed rehabilitation process across affected regions. By halting military operations against armed opponents, the government seeks to reduce conflict and focus on aiding recovery efforts.

The ceasefire underscores the impact of natural disasters on national security measures and challenges the government to balance military objectives with humanitarian needs during times of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)