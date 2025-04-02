Left Menu

Myanmar Military Declares Ceasefire Amid Earthquake Recovery

Myanmar's military has declared a temporary ceasefire from April 2 to April 22. This move follows a deadly earthquake and aims to aid the country's rehabilitation efforts. The announcement, made via state-run MRTV, seeks to reduce conflict amid the ongoing recovery process.

Updated: 02-04-2025 19:14 IST
In response to the recent calamity, Myanmar's military government has declared a temporary ceasefire, effective from April 2 to April 22. The decision comes in the wake of a devastating earthquake that rattled the nation, resulting in numerous casualties and extensive damage.

The state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Wednesday that this truce aims to facilitate the much-needed rehabilitation process across affected regions. By halting military operations against armed opponents, the government seeks to reduce conflict and focus on aiding recovery efforts.

The ceasefire underscores the impact of natural disasters on national security measures and challenges the government to balance military objectives with humanitarian needs during times of crisis.

