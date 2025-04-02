Hope Amidst Challenges: SLBC Tunnel Rescue Nears Completion

In a critical update, Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy announced that the search operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where six people remain trapped, are expected to conclude in the next 15 days.

Since the tunnel collapse on February 22, which trapped eight individuals, including engineers and laborers, rescue teams have recovered two bodies. Around 700-800 experts have continuously participated in the operations, now reduced to 550-560 people using advanced equipment in challenging conditions.

Efforts are hampered by iron scraps and other obstacles complicating the excavation process. Nevertheless, comprehensive measures are taken to prevent further mishaps. The collaborative effort involves the Army, Hyderabad Disaster Response teams, South Central Railway, and specialized cadaver dogs, underscoring the urgency and complexity of the mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)