Left Menu

Hope Amidst Challenges: SLBC Tunnel Rescue Nears Completion

Telangana's SLBC tunnel rescue efforts continue as expert teams work tirelessly to locate six trapped individuals. With two bodies recovered, the mission nearing completion in 15 days remains urgent. The search involves state, central, and private agencies battling challenging conditions to ensure safety and secure future operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:37 IST
Hope Amidst Challenges: SLBC Tunnel Rescue Nears Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical update, Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy announced that the search operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where six people remain trapped, are expected to conclude in the next 15 days.

Since the tunnel collapse on February 22, which trapped eight individuals, including engineers and laborers, rescue teams have recovered two bodies. Around 700-800 experts have continuously participated in the operations, now reduced to 550-560 people using advanced equipment in challenging conditions.

Efforts are hampered by iron scraps and other obstacles complicating the excavation process. Nevertheless, comprehensive measures are taken to prevent further mishaps. The collaborative effort involves the Army, Hyderabad Disaster Response teams, South Central Railway, and specialized cadaver dogs, underscoring the urgency and complexity of the mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025