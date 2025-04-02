Left Menu

Love Triangle Leads to Kidnapping Drama in Bhubaneswar

A 23-year-old woman, Prapti Sharma, was arrested in Bhubaneswar alongside four others for allegedly kidnapping her live-in partner, Somanath Swain, over a personal dispute. The case was swiftly solved by police using CCTV footage and mobile data, revealing the involvement of Sharma's sister and her associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:44 IST
In Bhubaneswar, a 23-year-old woman identified as Prapti Sharma, alongside four accomplices, was apprehended for her alleged role in the kidnapping of her live-in partner. The incident emerged from a domestic conflict that spiraled into a criminal investigation.

The ordeal began when Somanath Swain's sister, Anjita Nayak, reported his disappearance to the Kharavel Nagar police station, suspecting Sharma's involvement. A hefty ransom of Rs 10 lakh was demanded for Somanath's release.

Swift action by the Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, led to the resolution of the case within six hours. Investigators utilized CCTV footage and mobile data, resulting in the arrest of the accused and the confiscation of vehicles and mobile devices used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

